Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of American Campus Communities worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACC opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.98 and a 1-year high of $65.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.