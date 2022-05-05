Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after buying an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,830,000 after buying an additional 139,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 550,528 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $144.66 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day moving average of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

