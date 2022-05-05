13,534 Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 252,768 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,672 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($69.47) to €61.00 ($64.21) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

