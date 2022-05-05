The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of THG stock opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,454. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

