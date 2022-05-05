CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $473,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,999 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Invesco by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Invesco by 647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,091,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Invesco by 14,005.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,405 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,057 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

