CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

