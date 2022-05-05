CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,013.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 147,506 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $106.46 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

