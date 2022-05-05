CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 551 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.