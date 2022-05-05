CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,153 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,442,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $200,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Celanese by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,545 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

NYSE CE opened at $156.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

