Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank OZK boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 764,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 258,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 405,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 297,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

