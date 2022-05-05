CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $517,000 Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Herc during the third quarter worth $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of Herc stock opened at $130.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.25. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

About Herc (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.