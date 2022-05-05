CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,422 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,070,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,033,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in PACCAR by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,316,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 406,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.54.

PACCAR stock opened at $88.01 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

