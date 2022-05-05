CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $518,000 Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

