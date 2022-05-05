CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,581,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 981,283 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,467,000 after buying an additional 572,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

NYSE:LUV opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.