CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fortis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Fortis during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

FTS stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

