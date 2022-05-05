CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 244,804 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.