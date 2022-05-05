Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Trimmed by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 1,143.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,331,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $308,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,054 shares of company stock worth $31,654,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $155.05 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

