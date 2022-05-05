CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $547,000 in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

SNN stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,295 ($16.18) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.19) to GBX 1,442 ($18.01) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $928.33.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

