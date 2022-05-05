Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 480.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

