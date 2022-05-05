Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $154.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.39. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

