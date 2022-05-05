10,129 Shares in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Monro by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,858,000 after buying an additional 45,484 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Monro by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Monro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Monro by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

