CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,862,000 after acquiring an additional 977,185 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after purchasing an additional 378,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,683,000 after buying an additional 726,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,450,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,705,000 after buying an additional 1,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,580,000 after buying an additional 336,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $50.91 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54.

