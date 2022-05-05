CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,823,000 after buying an additional 164,971 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,816,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $129.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

