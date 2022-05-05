CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,293 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $52.43 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.