44,100 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 287,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,464 over the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

