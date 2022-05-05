CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after buying an additional 250,082 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 259.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 58.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

ONEM opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

