CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,510 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 850,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,305,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,229,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 769,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 679,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,748,000 after acquiring an additional 275,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCN opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

