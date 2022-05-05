36,574 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,099 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ACV Auctions by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,892 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,176,000 after buying an additional 1,274,938 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after buying an additional 710,983 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

ACVA opened at $12.67 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ACV Auctions Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.