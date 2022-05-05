Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 421.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $427.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $454.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $391.28 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

