CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,591 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,128,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,601,098. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

NYSE BKR opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

