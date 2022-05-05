CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 55 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after purchasing an additional 115,689 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,206,000 after buying an additional 106,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after buying an additional 139,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.80.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $295.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.90 and a 200 day moving average of $319.00. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

