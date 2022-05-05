CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 612 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,558,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 238.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 90,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 63,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AXSM. Mizuho cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

