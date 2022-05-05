CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,673 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $12,057,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

