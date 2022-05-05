Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

