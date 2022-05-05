CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,337,000 after buying an additional 258,486 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $15,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Shares of LNC opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

