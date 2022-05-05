Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.73 and its 200-day moving average is $442.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,167 shares of company stock worth $61,541,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

