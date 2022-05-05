CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $816,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

