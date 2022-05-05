Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after buying an additional 48,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 159.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after buying an additional 516,799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MaxLinear by 74.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after buying an additional 153,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

