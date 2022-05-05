Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,658 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $102.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

