CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,291,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after buying an additional 118,871 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 410,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 819,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 48,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $50.53.

