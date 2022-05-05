Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $162,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

MXL stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.