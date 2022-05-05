CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 801 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

