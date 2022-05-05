Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after buying an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after acquiring an additional 917,993 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after purchasing an additional 107,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,825,000 after purchasing an additional 232,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.03. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.