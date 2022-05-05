Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.53 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

