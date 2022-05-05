Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.58. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 50,252 shares.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98.

About Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

