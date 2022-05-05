Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Innoviva worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

INVA stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 24.06.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 47.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

