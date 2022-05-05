First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $156.50 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

