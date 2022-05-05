Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 214,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $61.52 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.