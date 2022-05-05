Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 27,736 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($62.11) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

TotalEnergies Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.