Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 4,717 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

